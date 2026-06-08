Jolt for Mamata Banerjee as Sukhendu Sekhar Ray quits 'anarchical' TMC, resigns as Rajya Sabha member

<p>New Delhi: Praising the BJP government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> for taking initiatives for "overall development and reconstruction" of the State, three-term MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Monday resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the "anarchical" <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a>, which he said was defeated in the recent elections due to "widespread unbridled corruption, atrocities committed against women and abysmal failure" in various sectors.</p><p>Ray's resignation, the first among the MPs after a substantial section of Trinamool MLAs rose in rebellion, choosing Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition, is seen as a prelude to the rising trouble in the Parliamentary party against party supremo Mamata Banerjee's defence of her nephew and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee after the electoral rout.</p><p>There has been speculation that a number of Lok Sabha members are planning to approach Speaker Om Birla seeking removal of Abhishek Banerjee as the leader of the party in the Lower House even as the official faction is insisting that the rebel group may not be able to gather 19 MPs, which is required for a split without attracting provisions of disqualification.</p>. <p>In a statement issued just ahead of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting in Delhi where Mamata and Abhishek were in attendance, Ray said the people have given a "huge mandate" to the BJP in the recently held election in West Bengal for the first time in the history, putting an end to the 15-year- "anarchical rule" of the Trinamool.</p><p>He said it arose out of "widespread unbridled corruption, atrocities committed against women, abysmal failure in the field of health, education, industry, law and order, employment, etc".</p>.'When my conscience did not agree, I fought publicly for party': Santanu Sen resigns as TMC national spokesperson.<p>Indicating his future course of action, he also said, "Meanwhile, the newly elected people's government has started taking initiatives for overall development and reconstruction of West Bengal as per its election manifesto. In respectful acceptance of this historic verdict of the people, I have resigned today from the Rajya Sabha as a member and also from the primary membership" of the Trinamool Congress.</p><p>"Vox populi, Vox Dei (The voice of the people. The voice of God)," Ray, who has been a Rajya Sabha member since August 2011, said. Re-elected for the third term in August 2023, the former Deputy Leader and former Chief Whip had a tenure till August 2029.</p><p>A former Congress leader who joined the Trinamool later, the 77-year-old leader has been in politics for over 50 years and considered an articulate voice of the Trinamool in Parliament. He has been upset with the party for some time and had publicly attacked the Trinamool government during the RG Kar rape case protest and joined demonstrations during that period.</p>