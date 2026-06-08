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Jolt for Mamata Banerjee as Sukhendu Sekhar Ray quits 'anarchical' TMC, resigns as Rajya Sabha member

The three-time MP praises BJP government in West Bengal for taking initiatives for 'overall development and reconstruction' of the State.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 08:50 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal politics

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