Jolt to YSRCP as two Rajya Sabha MPs resign, likely to join TDP

New Delhi: In a setback for YSR Congress, its two MPs M Venkataramana Rao and Beedha Mastan Rao resigned from Rajya Sabha on Thursday and are likely to join N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP.

Rao and Yadav submitted their papers to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who sources said accepted the resignations.

With this, the number of YSRCP MPs in Rajya Sabha has come down to nine. In the bypolls, TDP-BJP-Janasena Party coalition is expected to win both seats as it has the numbers.