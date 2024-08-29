Jolt to YSRCP as two Rajya Sabha MPs resign, likely to join TDP

New Delhi: In a setback for YSR Congress, its two MPs M Venkataramana Rao and Beedha Mastan Rao resigned from Rajya Sabha on Thursday and are likely to join N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP.
Rao and Yadav submitted their papers to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who sources said accepted the resignations.
With this, the number of YSRCP MPs in Rajya Sabha has come down to nine. In the bypolls, TDP-BJP-Janasena Party coalition is expected to win both seats as it has the numbers.
It is to be seen whether TDP will claim both the seats or whether it will concede one to an ally.
Rao, a three-term MLA, and a minister between 2007 and 2014, including under YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s Chief Ministership. The 60-year-old leader was elected to Rajya Sabha in June 2020 and had tenure till June 2026.
Rao, a former MLC, was elected to Rajya Sabha in June 2022 and had tenure till June 2028.
Sources said both leaders are headed to TDP.
Several YSR Congress leaders had jumped ship, joining TDP in the run up to Lok Sabha elections and the trend appears to be continuing as YSR Congress was decimated in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections earlier this year.
The further weakening of YSRCP strength in Rajya Sabha will add muscle to the ruling BJP-led NDA in the Upper House. Recently, BJD’s Mamata Mohanta had shifted sides to BJP and won Rajya Sabha bypolls on a saffron party ticket.
The bypolls also helped the ruling NDA to cross the majority mark in Rajya Sabha with the help of six nominated MPs. NDA has the support of 121 MPs in a House of 237. With two more MPs all set to return to the House from TDP-led alliance, the NDA would further increase its tally.
Published 29 August 2024, 09:14 IST