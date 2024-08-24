Journalist Neelesh Misra slams Airtel for repeated calls to his father over late mother's phone bill

Neelesh Misra, a journalist and an author took to social media on Friday to share his bitter experience with Airtel.

He expressed how Airtel services have been calling his father constantly asking him to pay his late mother's phone bill, who passed away last September.

"Dear @airtelindia for god’s sake stop harassing my 86-year-old father by calling him constantly to pay the phone bill of my mother who passed away last September (her phone service was suspended immediately)," he shared in a post on platform X.