Journalist Neelesh Misra slams Airtel for repeated calls to his father over late mother's phone bill

Neelesh Misra, a journalist and an author took to social media on Friday to share his bitter experience with Airtel.
He expressed how Airtel services have been calling his father constantly asking him to pay his late mother's phone bill, who passed away last September.
"Dear @airtelindia for god’s sake stop harassing my 86-year-old father by calling him constantly to pay the phone bill of my mother who passed away last September (her phone service was suspended immediately)," he shared in a post on platform X.
Neelesh also mentioned that his father gets a call every second day and blamed the Airtel team for being 'soulless'.
"Your last call was two days ago. He gets a call every second-third day. Can you imagine the trauma a person must go through saying again and again to your soulless executives that his wife is no more? Why don’t they update their records?" he wrote.
The post garnered over 270k views and a flurry of comments, where many others shared about their experience they have had with the service.
Airtel team too commented under the post saying, "We're deeply sorry for the repeated calls your father has received and the pain this has caused. This was certainly not our intention. We have updated the account records and ensured that no further calls will be made regarding the bill."
"We understand how difficult this gap of communication must be for you and your family, Neelesh. Please accept our heartfelt apologies. Nevertheless, we're actively addressing the issue and are committed to significantly improving your experience with us."
A netizen sharing his experience wrote, "So it's not only me who is being harassed by @airtelindia I made a request for disconnection for Airtel fiber 2 months back and I am still getting bills as they did not bother to disconnect my service moreover, they'll keep calling and I repeat the same thing every time."
Another user commented, "If it happens again, mark an email to the nodal officer with a cc to the appellate authority. Trust me. It always works."
"My left hand doesn’t talk to my right hand - this is their situation - their crm tools don’t effectively talk to downstream systems as effectively as they should. That’s why DNd and cancellations take longer," read another comment.