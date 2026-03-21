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Journalists' bodies condemn 'manhandling', use of 'excessive force' in sealing UNI premises

The PCI also condemned in the "strongest possible" terms the "highhandedness unleashed on the journalists, including women workers," by the authorities.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 13:52 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 13:52 IST
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