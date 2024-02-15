Journey of Electoral Bonds: Arun Jaitley defended anonymity

There was a need to "cleanse the system of political funding in India", he had said, while limiting the cash donations to Rs 2,000 from one entity and proposed the electoral bond scheme.

Even though opposition parties had then cried foul over the opacity of the scheme, the government went ahead and notified the scheme on January 2, 2018. This was done by amending Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, paving way for SBI to issue such bonds.

The sale of the first batch of electoral bonds happened in March 2018. In the last six years, SBI has issued 30 tranches of electoral bonds worth Rs 16,518 crore.

The electoral bond scheme "envisages total clean money and substantial transparency coming into the system of political funding," he had said in January 2018.

"A donor can purchase electoral bonds from a specified bank only by a banking instrument. He would have to disclose in his accounts the amount of political bonds that he has purchased. The life of the bond would be only 15 days. A bond can only be encashed in a pre-declared account of a political party. Every political party in its returns will have to disclose the amount of donations it has received through electoral bonds to the Election Commission."

How Arun Jaitley defended Electoral Bond Scheme:

Jaitley had in 2018 staunchly defended the electoral bond scheme saying if donors are forced to disclose their names, the system of political funding through cash and black money will return.