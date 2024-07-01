Home
Jubilant Scenes: Team India's T20 World Cup win celebrated nationwide

Fans in blue India jerseys shed tears of joy and danced on streets, busted firecrackers as Team India clinched their second ICC T20 World Cup trophy with a thrilling victory over South Africa to end a global title drought. The streets erupted into cheers and celebrations as India secured the victory. Fireworks lit up the night sky, and the sound of drums and dhols resonated across cities and towns, marking the historic win. Check out the pictures...
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 10:20 IST
Hundreds of cricket enthusiasts celebrate Team India's T20 World Cup win in Ranchi.

Credit: PTI

Fans celebrate on a road near the India Gate in New Delhi after India won the T20 World Cup.

Credit: PTI

Students of Gurukul School of Art draw portraits in Mumbai after India won the T20 World Cup.

Credit: PTI

Fans celebrate in Kolkata after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Credit: PTI

A cop celebrates with ardent cricket fans at the India Gate after India won the T20 World Cup 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Hundreds of cricket fans celebrate near India Gate after winning the T20 World Cup 2024.

Credit: PTI

Fans in Bhopal celebrate Team India's historic win.

Credit: PTI

People celebrate on a road near the India Gate in New Delhi after India won the T20 World Cup 2024.

Credit: PTI

People celebrate India’s victory in the T20 World Cup final by bursting firecrackers, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

People celebrate India’s victory in the T20 World Cup final, in Indore.

Credit: PTI

People celebrate India’s victory in the T20 World Cup final, in Jalandhar.

Credit: PTI

People celebrate India’s victory in the T20 World Cup final, in Nagpur.

Credit: PTI

People celebrate India’s victory in the T20 World Cup final, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI

Fans celebrate after India won the T20 World Cup 2024, at Bhagal Char Rasta, in Surat.

Credit: PTI

Published 01 July 2024, 10:20 IST
