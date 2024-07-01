Jubilant Scenes: Team India's T20 World Cup win celebrated nationwide

Fans in blue India jerseys shed tears of joy and danced on streets, busted firecrackers as Team India clinched their second ICC T20 World Cup trophy with a thrilling victory over South Africa to end a global title drought. The streets erupted into cheers and celebrations as India secured the victory. Fireworks lit up the night sky, and the sound of drums and dhols resonated across cities and towns, marking the historic win. Check out the pictures...