Jubilant Scenes: Team India's T20 World Cup win celebrated nationwide

Hundreds of cricket enthusiasts celebrate Team India's T20 World Cup win in Ranchi.
Fans celebrate on a road near the India Gate in New Delhi after India won the T20 World Cup.
Students of Gurukul School of Art draw portraits in Mumbai after India won the T20 World Cup.
Fans celebrate in Kolkata after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
A cop celebrates with ardent cricket fans at the India Gate after India won the T20 World Cup 2024, in New Delhi.
Hundreds of cricket fans celebrate near India Gate after winning the T20 World Cup 2024.
Fans in Bhopal celebrate Team India's historic win.
People celebrate on a road near the India Gate in New Delhi after India won the T20 World Cup 2024.
People celebrate India’s victory in the T20 World Cup final by bursting firecrackers, in Mumbai.
People celebrate India’s victory in the T20 World Cup final, in Indore.
People celebrate India’s victory in the T20 World Cup final, in Jalandhar.
People celebrate India’s victory in the T20 World Cup final, in Nagpur.
People celebrate India’s victory in the T20 World Cup final, in Kolkata.
Fans celebrate after India won the T20 World Cup 2024, at Bhagal Char Rasta, in Surat.
