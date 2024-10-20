Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Judge resigning to contest polls may affect public perception of impartiality: SC's Justice Gavai

He said that the judges making broad statements outside the scope of specific cases, especially regarding sensitive topics such as gender, religion, caste and politics etc is a matter of concern.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 10:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 10:10 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtElections

Follow us on :

Follow Us