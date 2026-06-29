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Judge shortage cripples Indian judiciary as pendency crosses 5 cr cases

With just about 22 judges per million population, the judicial system is struggling to keep pace with the rising influx of cases.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 14:00 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtJudiciaryJudges

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