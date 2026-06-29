Judge shortage cripples Indian judiciary as pendency crosses 5 cr cases

<p>New Delhi: Courts in the country are groaning under an unprecedented backlog of over 5.8 crore pending cases, even as a severe shortage of judges continues to undermine the justice delivery system, raising serious concerns about access to timely justice for ordinary citizens.</p><p>With just about 22 judges per million population — far below the Law Commission’s recommended 50 — the judicial system is struggling to keep pace with the rising influx of cases. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> alone has over 92,429 pending matters as of May, 2026 - a new record - while high courts and subordinate courts bear the brunt of the crisis.</p>.'Heavens are not going to fall': Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' row .<p>Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, who took office in November 2025, has described the situation as pressing. </p><p>Welcoming the recent increase in the Supreme Court’s sanctioned strength from 34 to 38 judges, the CJI called it “a crucial step towards faster disposal of pending cases.” In June this year, he administered the oath of office to five new judges to help ease the workload at the apex court. However, vacancies in the top court stood at three this month.</p><p>The problem, however, runs much deeper. High courts continue to have around 33 per cent vacancies, while subordinate courts report about 21 per cent openings. Legal experts and former judges point out that this chronic understaffing has turned justice into a long-drawn ordeal for millions.</p><p>Former Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay Oka recently flagged the low judge-population ratio as the core reason for mounting delays. “Despite the Supreme Court’s 2002 directive, the ratio remains only around 22-23 even after two decades. Without increasing judicial strength, delays and undertrial incarceration will continue,” he observed.</p><p>According to available data, the total number of pending cases rose to about 54 million by the end of 2025, an 80 per cent jump over the last decade. Over 1.8 lakh cases are said to be pending for more than 30 years. Government litigation constitutes a significant share of the backlog, further straining the system.</p>.Exclusion risks, accountability: Supreme Court’s SIR verdict vulnerable to criticism .<p>In subordinate courts, where ordinary citizens seek redressal for civil, criminal and family matters, nearly 63 per cent of cases are over a year old. The situation is no better in high courts. </p><p>Litigants often speak of “a lifelong nightmare” as property disputes, criminal trials and service matters drag on for decades, eroding public trust in the judiciary.</p><p>It is often seen that people wait 10-15 years for resolution of simple disputes. By the time a verdict comes, the purpose of approaching the court is often defeated.</p><p>Experts emphasised that filling existing vacancies on priority is the most immediate requirement. The collegium and the government must work in tandem to clear the appointments logjam. </p><p>Increasing the overall strength of the judiciary at district and high court levels is equally critical. Chief Justice Surya Kant’s recent efforts to strengthen the Supreme Court bench reflect a broader recognition of the problem, but stakeholders say systemic changes are needed across the board.</p><p>Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms offer a viable path. Greater use of mediation, Lok Adalats and arbitration, especially for civil and commercial cases, can help reduce the burden on formal courts. </p><p>Some experts suggest mandatory pre-litigation mediation in suitable matters. Technology is another powerful tool. Expanding e-courts, digitisation of records, virtual hearings and AI-assisted case management systems can improve efficiency and cut down avoidable delays.</p><p>Other long-term measures include setting up more Gram Nyayalayas in rural areas, strengthening specialised tribunals, rationalising government litigation, and introducing performance benchmarks for timely disposal of cases. </p><p>Reducing frivolous petitions through stricter costs and penalties is also suggested.</p><p>Legal observers note that while the judiciary has been proactive in several areas, meaningful and lasting improvement in pendency will require coordinated efforts from the executive and legislature as well.</p><p>As India positions itself as a global economic player, the health of its justice delivery system assumes greater significance. </p><p>Persistent delays not only deny citizens their fundamental right to timely justice but also impact the country’s image as a reliable jurisdiction for dispute resolution.</p><p>With over five crore cases awaiting resolution, the message from the judiciary and legal fraternity is clear: urgent and sustained action is needed to bridge the yawning gap between demand and capacity in the Indian judicial system. The coming months will test the resolve of all stakeholders in translating intent into tangible outcomes for the common citizens.</p>