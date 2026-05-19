Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Judges panel submits report on impeachment of Justice Varma to LS Speaker

The impeachment notice was filed by Opposition MPs after wads of Rs 500 notes were found at his residence after a fire broke out in his house. The Supreme Court then paused his judicial duties.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 22:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 22:32 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtImpeachmentLok Sabha speaker

Follow us on :

Follow Us