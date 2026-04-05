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Judicial infrastructure not optional but essential: CJI Surya Kant

After viewing the conceptual drawings and models on display, the CJI said the proposed 100-acre new High Court complex will be among the best in the country.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 11:56 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 11:56 IST
India NewsCJISupreme CourtTelangana

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