Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Judicial strength lies in accountability, not infallibility: CJI Surya Kant

CJI said that the judiciary also serves as a stabilising force during periods of social discord, balancing change with constitutional morality.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 15:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 June 2026, 15:44 IST
India NewsJudiciaryjustice surya kant

Follow us on :

Follow Us