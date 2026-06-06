Judicial strength lies in accountability, not infallibility: CJI Surya Kant

<p>New Delhi: Chief Justice of India <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/justice-surya-kant">Surya Kant</a> has emphasised that public trust in the judiciary is not automatic but must be continuously earned through transparency, consistency and the willingness to self-correct.</p> <p>Speaking at Queen Mary University of London on June 5, the CJI addressed students and faculty at an event organised by the Centre for Commercial Law. The discussion centred on the theme ‘The Contribution of Indian Courts to Global Constitutional Jurisprudence’.</p> <p>Responding to a question on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/judiciary">judiciary’s role</a> in sustaining public trust in constitutional democracy, Justice Surya Kant said institutions derive their strength not from projecting infallibility but from remaining open to learning and correction.</p>.Court protecting rights only for those who can litigate not fulfilling constitutional function: CJI Surya Kant.<p>“Public trust is never simply given to an institution. It is earned, continuously, through transparency, consistency, and the courage to be self-correcting,” he said. </p> <p>Judicial strength does not come from the appearance of infallibility. Institutions grow stronger when they remain open to learning and correction. In a constitutional democracy, the judiciary is the last line of accountability, but it must itself be accountable to the Constitution and to the people it serves, he said.</p> <p>On the most important role of the judiciary in a modern democracy, the CJI asserted that courts must transform constitutional principles from mere words on parchment into living guarantees of liberty for every citizen. </p> <p>He added that the judiciary also serves as a stabilising force during periods of social discord, balancing change with constitutional morality.</p> <p>Highlighting access to justice, he said: “The judiciary must not only be the guardian of rights, it must be accessible enough for that guardianship to be real. A court that protects rights only for those who can afford to litigate is not fulfilling its constitutional function."</p> <p>When asked what justice meant to him personally, Justice Surya Kant described it as a nuanced balance rather than mere retribution or mechanical application of rules. </p> <p>Drawing on the wisdom associated with King Solomon’s judgment, he said justice requires applying legal principles to the unique facts, circumstances and human realities of each case.</p> <p>“A judge must remain anchored in the law, while exercising the degree of discretion that the law permits. The challenge lies in striking the right balance between consistency and flexibility, between principle and pragmatism, between objectivity and the human considerations that every case inevitably presents,” he observed.</p> <p>He added that, in his opinion, a good judge is one who understands this delicate balance and has the wisdom to uphold it.</p>