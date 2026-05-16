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Judiciary needs to function like 24x7 hospitals to address common man's pain, aspirations: CJI Surya Kant

"Technology is the only effective answer to wasting judicial time," CJI Kant said.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 12:36 IST
India NewsJudiciaryhospitalsjustice surya kant

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