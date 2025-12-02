Menu
Judiciary will see through this political vendetta: Congress on fresh FIR in National Herald case

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said 12 years on, and suddenly, there is a new FIR in the old case on the Gandhi family targeting the Congress party.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 06:30 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 06:30 IST
India NewsCongressMallikarjun KhargeIndia PoliticsNational Herald caseNational Herald

