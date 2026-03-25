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Just compensation can't be contingent on magnitude of financial burden: SC

The bench said, this court had unequivocally held that the fiscal implications of granting solatium and interest cannot override the substantive entitlement of land-losers.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 17:25 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 17:25 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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