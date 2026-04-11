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Just like we handled COVID, we can face West Asia crisis: Rajnath Singh

He advised that people should remain calm and united in the face of any temporary disruptions.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 16:00 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 16:00 IST
India NewsRajnath SinghWest AsiaDefence ministerDefence Minister Rajnath Singh

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