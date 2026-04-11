<p>Lucknow: Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a> on Saturday asserted that India is fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation and has adequate reserves to handle challenges arising from global conflicts.</p>.<p>Addressing the annual function of Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti in Gomtinagar here, Singh said, "The country has sufficient reserves to deal with any emergency situation. No need to pay attention to rumours."</p>.<p>Referring to ongoing global tensions, including conflicts in West Asia, he said, "No country in the world is untouched by wars such as those involving Israel; even the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> is facing challenges, but India has accepted these challenges."</p>.<p>He advised that people should remain calm and united in the face of any temporary disruptions. "Even if there is some short-term difficulty, the people of the country need to stand with full strength and patience," he said.</p>.<p>Reassuring citizens, the defence minister said, "As long as our government is in power, no major crisis will arise in the country. We successfully handled COVID, and we are ready to face whatever is happening in West Asia." Citing global assessments, he said, "The World Bank has said that India is capable of dealing with crises." </p>.West Asia crisis: Rajnath Singh calls for swift decisions and long-term readiness.<p>Highlighting the country's economic resilience, Singh stated, "The world is going through a global crisis, but even in this period, India is the fastest-growing economy. This is a matter of pride for us." Singh praised the development works carried out under the "double-engine" governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying their contributions need no elaboration.</p>.<p>"There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was a hub of mafias, but today it has become a hub of saints and seers. Uttar Pradesh was once called a 'BIMARU' state, but now wherever you go, people say that to a large extent it has become an 'Uttam Pradesh' (developed state)," Singh said.</p>.<p>Regarding defence manufacturing, Singh announced that the production of the BrahMos missile has started in Lucknow, and the first batch has been handed over to the armed forces.</p>.<p>He further mentioned that several ancillary units related to defence equipment are expected to be set up with support from the state government led by Adityanath.</p>