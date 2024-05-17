Justice A S Bopanna bids adieu to Supreme Court

New Delhi: : Supreme Court judge, Justice A S Bopanna on Friday bid adieu to the top court on his last working day before his formal retirement on May 19.

In his speech, he asked lawyers to "Carry a heart that never hates, carry a smile that never faints, carry a touch that never hurts".

Recalling his long journey, Justice Bopanna, who hailed from Coorg, said when he was doing his LLB, he was not sure whether he would join legal practice and when as a first generation lawyer, he started practice, he never imagined to be a judge. He said his journey was truly from small causes court (SC) to the Supreme Court (SC).

Justice Bopanna enrolled as an advocate on November 21, 1984 and practised Civil, Constitutional, Company, Service matter. In 2006, he was elevated as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court and became a permanent judge on March 1, 2007.