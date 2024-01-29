JOIN US
Justice Aravind Kumar of Supreme Court recuses from hearing Cauvery river water sharing dispute

The Supreme Court heard multiple petitions on sharing of Cauvery water disputes.
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 18:04 IST

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar on Monday recused from hearing interlocutory application filed by Karnataka to restrain Tamil Nadu from executing South Vellar project to divert surplus Cauvery water.

Justice Kumar hails from Karnataka.

Since Justice Kumar opted out of hearing the case, the bench, which also comprised Justice PS Narasimha, directed that the matter be placed before the Chief Justice so that it may be listed before another appropriate bench.

Senior Advocates Shyam Diwan and Mohan Katarki appeared for the Karnataka government.

The Supreme Court heard multiple petitions on sharing of Cauvery water disputes.

(Published 29 January 2024, 18:04 IST)
