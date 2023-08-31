Home
india

Justice BR Gavai suffering from conjunctivitis, joins Constitution Bench hearing on Article 370 virtually

Justice Gavai joined the proceedings virtually from his home and was seen posing questions to counsel.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 14:41 IST

Supreme Court judge BR Gavai, who is suffering from conjunctivitis, Thursday participated in the proceedings of the Constitution Bench, which is hearing a challenge to abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, virtually.

As soon as the bench assembled for the morning session, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud told those present, "You all must be wondering why there are only four chairs. I took permission from my brother Justice Gavai to inform you all that he is suffering from conjunctivitis."

Justice Gavai joined the proceedings virtually from his home and was seen posing questions to counsel, including Attorney General R Venkataramani, who defended the Centre’s August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370.

(Published 31 August 2023, 14:41 IST)
India NewsSupreme CourtArticle 370

