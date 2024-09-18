Justice delivery mechanism can't be oblivious of plight of indigent convicts: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would be a travesty of justice if an accused is unable to secure the benefit of bail order for his inability to furnish local surety, as the justice delivery mechanism cannot be oblivious of the plight of the indigent convicts.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Sudhanshu Dhulia and SVN Bhatti directed for release of the petitioner, Ramchandra Thangappan Aachari on bail on his personal bond without insisting on local surety, to ensure compliance with this court’s bail order of May 03, 2024.

Advocate Neha Rathi, appearing for the petitioner, submitted although, bail order was passed as far back as on May 03, 2024, he continued to languish in the Kolhapur Central Prison. She said the reason for not getting the benefit of the bail order is because he was unable to furnish local surety.