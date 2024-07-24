Justice Gavai-led bench in SC objects to another bench hearing contempt proceedings in DDA case

New Delhi: A three-judge Supreme Court bench on Wednesday objected to another bench headed by Justice Abhay S Oka going ahead with contempt proceedings against the Delhi Development Authority over the felling of trees on a road in the ridge area in South West Delhi.

Justice B R Gavai, presiding over the bench, said when his bench was already seized of the matter, Justice Oka led bench “has not adhered to judicial propriety”.

The bench, also comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and K V Viswanathan, asked, when for the same cause of action for felling of trees, this court had issued notice, could the other bench have proceeded for that.