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Justice Muralidhar among Rahul Gandhi's choices for CIC post rejected by PM Modi-led panel

He had also suggested IAS officer Sumita Dawra or academician Faizan Mustafa for the post; committee eventually went with Amit Shah’s recommendation to choose former Law Secretary Raj Kumar Goyal
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 05:44 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 05:44 IST
India NewsAmit ShahRahul GandhiIndiaNarendra ModiChief Information Commissioner

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