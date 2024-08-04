Justice Nagarathna advocates for laws supporting motherhood and employment

She further said the valuable endeavours and efforts of the founding mothers must be carried forward by every succeeding generation of not only women but by all concerned. They did not limit themselves to only gender rights or women’s position in Indian society, she said. “I am reminded of the words of Hansa Mehta on Pandit Nehru’s Objective Resolution. For her, the delight of equality of status and equality of opportunity for all women in a free India was impaired by the reality of tribulations that inhibit availing such equality. One swallow does not make a summer, she said and I am compelled to agree,” she said.