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Justice Nagarathna calls for creation of judicial reforms commission to reduce pendency in courts

Nagarathna reflected that, from the point of view of various stakeholders, a litigant gains from the status quo, to proceed to prolong proceedings.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 11:32 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 11:32 IST
India NewsB V Nagarathna

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