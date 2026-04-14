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Justice no longer something one must travel to seek: CJI Surya Kant

He said that in a rapidly evolving society, the judiciary must adapt to ensure that access to justice is no longer dependent on location, resources, or procedural complexity.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 16:26 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 16:26 IST
India NewsCJIJudiciary

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