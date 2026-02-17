Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Justice not served by following majority sentiments': Supreme Court upholds conviction of actress' boyfriend in her suicide

The court made these observations while upholding the conviction and sentence of two years awarded to Gudipalli Siddhartha Reddy by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAndhra Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us