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Justice P S Narasimha to be part of Supreme Court Collegium after Justice J K Maheshwari's retirement

Justice Maheshwari retired on Sunday, demitting office after a nearly five-year tenure.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 10:50 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCollegium

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