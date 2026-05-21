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'Justice system must prioritise victims over accused': Supreme Court refuses to club 53 FIRs in Rs 49-crore fraud case

The court questioned the fairness of compelling victims to travel across states merely to suit the accused.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 08:59 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtFIR

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