Justice Varale takes oath as SC judge

New Delhi: Justice Prasanna B Varale was, on Thursday, sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud administered the oath of office to Justice Varale in a ceremony.

All the judges of the top court, advocates and family members of the newly appointed judge were present on the occasion.

The Union government on Wednesday cleared the Supreme Court Collegium's January 19 recommendation for the elevation of Karnataka High Court's Chief Justice Varale as the top court's judge.

With this, the Supreme Court would work with its sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

Justice Varale, senior-most Judge belonging to a Scheduled Caste category, was appointed to fill up a vacancy created upon retirement of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on December 25, 2023.

Originally from the Bombay High Court, Justice Varale is the only Chief Justice belonging to a Scheduled Caste among the Chief Justices of High Courts across the country.

He stood at serial number six in the combined all India seniority of High Court Judges.

Justice Varale was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Bombay on July 18, 2008. He was elevated as Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka on October 15, 2022.

Before his elevation as a judge of the High Court, he practised at the Bar for over 23 years in civil, criminal, labour and administrative law matters in District and Sessions Court and in Constitutional matters at the High Court Bench at Aurangabad.