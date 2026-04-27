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Jyotiraditya Scindia has an age-old advice to beat the heat-Keep an onion in your pocket!

"I don't use AC in my car, I just carry an onion in my pocket," he said.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:38 IST
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