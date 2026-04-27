<p>As India is struggling with heatwave, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia advised people to follow an age-old remedy of beating the heat by keeping an onion in pocket.</p><p>Scindia, while addressing a gathering at Pichhore-Shivpuri in his Guna constituency, said that keeping an onion in pocket during peak summer helps in regulating body temperature. He even pulled out an onion from his pocket to back his statement.</p>.Beat the heat: Doctors recommend diet tweaks, hydration, exercise.<p>"I don't use AC in my car, I just carry an onion in my pocket," he said.</p><p>"Keep an onion in your pocket; nothing will happen even in 51-degree heat," he added. An elderly man present among the crowd also took out an onion from his pocket in a gesture of support for Scindia's statement.</p><p>Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) released detailed heatwave guidelines and advisories.</p><p>These include avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak afternoon hours, staying adequately hydrated, wearing light and breathable clothing, and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during high-temperature periods.</p><p>The IMD advised special care for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions. </p><p>In its latest assessment, the IMD said that maximum temperatures in many parts of northwest, central, and peninsular India currently range between 40 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius recorded at Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>