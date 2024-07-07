Jyotiraditya Scindia tells 'arrogant' Congress to 'recognise reality' after Rahul Gandhi's blistering attack on BJP

Bhopal: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to "recognise reality" before making statements, his comment coming a day after the latter said the I.N.D.I.A. alliance had ended the BJP's Ram Temple movement by winning Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, of which Ayodhya is a part.

During a tour of Ahmedabad on Saturday, Gandhi had also said the Congress will defeat the BJP in its foremost stronghold of Gujarat (in the 2027 assembly polls there).

"There are many people who are given to dreaming. The Congress could not open its account in 13 states (in the recent Lok Sabha polls). Their strike rate is just 26 per cent in the states where they had a direct fight with the BJP," Scindia said here.