Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit to benefit Congress in Madhya Pradesh, says Govind Singh

The Congress stands to gain from his departure, and it was evidently reflected in the local body election following his exit. Congress recorded a historic victory in the mayor election winning the Gwalior mayor seat after 50 years and Morena mayor seat as well. New faces and more energetic leaders will now get a chance to work in the party. By switching sides, he (Scindia) betrayed the people’s mandate, and he will be treated in the same manner by the public.