K Kavitha walked out of prison after 5 months amid high political drama

“People will certainly ask—Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai—after Kavitha got bail today with the generous help of 'Experienced Congress lawyers' and KCR supporting Congress in Rajya Sabha elections. This is a blatant quid pro quo, out in the open. The question is whether KCR will perform Shahtang danyavat in front of "'Sonia Amma' and merge his defeated and deflated BRS into Congress for good," stated BJP state spokesperson N V Subhash.

He stated that those who have accused the BJP of aligning with BRS should now examine the current state of Telangana politics and question Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's government about the lack of investigations into various scams during the BRS regime. “If this is not determining people’s mandate, then what is it?” said Subhash.

Bandi Sanjay, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, congratulated the Congress for Kavitha's bail.

“Congratulations to the Congress party and its advocates for securing bail for BRS MLC in the infamous liquor scam. Your untiring efforts finally yielded fruits. This bail is a win for both BRS and Congress. BRS leader is out on bail, and the Congressman gets to Rajya Sabha. Remarkable political acumen by KCR in supporting the candidate, who initially argued for the bail, to be nominated to Rajya Sabha unopposed by the ruling Congress. Congratulations to the partners in crime who wine and dine,” said Sanjay.

BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, condemned Sanjay's comments. “You (Bandi Sanjay) are a union minister in charge of Home Affairs and casting aspersions on the Supreme Court. Highly unbecoming of your position. I respectfully urge the Chief Justice of India and the respected Supreme Court to take cognisance of these comments and initiate contempt proceedings,” said KTR.

Congress had always maintained that BRS boss KCR had compromised and struck a deal with BJP to secure the release of his daughter. Revanth Reddy went a step further a few days ago, alleging that KCR had fielded weak candidates from his party to aid the BJP in various Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded polls.