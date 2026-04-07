Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Kalpakkam fast breeder reactor attains criticality | What does it mean for India?

The establishment of self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction signals a key milestone in the indigenous nuclear power programme.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 14:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 April 2026, 14:06 IST
India NewsScience NewsNuclearScience

Follow us on :

Follow Us