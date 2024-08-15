Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun mark Independence Day

Aaryan, who is currently attending the 2024 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in Australia, said, "Wishing a Happy 78th #IndependenceDay to my Motherland! I might be seven seas away, but India’s spirit, grit, and pride can be felt no matter where you are. Bharat is not just a name; it’s a feeling that always makes our hearts swell with pride. Jai Hind."

In her message on Instagram, Pednekar said she hopes for Independence from "acts of violence against women, from heinous acts of sexual assault, from gross discrimination and from toxic masculinity that has lead oppressors to the most barbaric crimes without fear".