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Kanchivaram, Maheshwari silk, Muradabadi brass tortoise part of PM Modi's gifts to Seychelles leaders

The prime minister gifted the Seychelles president a Muradabadi brass tortoise, an example of the renowned brassware tradition of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 09:40 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 09:40 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiTrendingSeychelles

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