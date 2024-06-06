Kangana Ranaut slapped by woman CISF constable at Mohali airport

Chandigarh: Newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday was allegedly assaulted by a woman constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Mohali airport when she was on her way to Delhi, officials said.
The constable has been suspended and an FIR has been lodged against her, they said.
The CISF constable allegedly assaulted Kangana while frisking her at the airport before she boarded her flight.
The Bollywood actor was elected to Lok Sabha from Mandi Constituency in Himachal Pradesh where she defeated her nearest Congress rival by over 74,000 votes.
Rise in terror and violence in Punjab: Kangana Ranaut
Speaking on the incident, Kangana said that she is "safe" and alleged that there is rise in "terror and violence" in Punjab.
In the video posted on X, Kangana said, "I am getting lot of calls from my wellwishers and media... I just want to say that I am safe."
"The incident took place while I was going through security check at Chandigarh airport. While leaving, there was a lady in other cabin who was security personnel of CISF. She waited for me to cross her, then came and hit me on the side of my face and started abusing me. When I asked her why is she doing this, she said that she supports farmers' protest," Kangana said in the video.
"I am safe but my only concern is that how do we handle the rising violence and terrorism in Punjab," she asked.
Published 06 June 2024, 11:57 IST