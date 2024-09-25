Kangana Ranaut's remark on farm laws: 'Country now knows BJP's anti-farmer mindset,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed the BJP over its MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks calling for bringing back the three farm laws that were repealed in 2021, and said poll-bound states including Haryana would give a befitting reply to the ruling party.

Ranaut on Wednesday withdrew her remarks and expressed regret. She also said those were her personal opinion and did not represent the party's stand.

The Congress on Tuesday shared on X a video in which she said in Hindi, "Farm laws that have been repealed should be brought back. I think this may get controversial. The laws in farmers' interest be brought back. Farmers should themselves demand this (to bring farm laws back) so that there is no hindrance to their prosperity.