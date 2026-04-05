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Kannada-medium teachers in Maharashtra face ‘language’ test

Pro-Kannada organisations allege that many qualified candidates are failing due to the lack of question papers in Kannada, leading to a shortage of Kannada-medium teachers in the neighbouring state.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 21:27 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 21:27 IST
India NewsBengaluruMaharashtraKannadaLanguagelanguage issuekannada medium school

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