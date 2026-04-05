<p>Kalaburagi: Candidates who completed D.Ed or B.Ed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kannada">Kannada</a> medium in Maharashtra face a difficult situation while writing eligibility test for the post of Kannada teachers in that state as they are provided with question papers only in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marathi">Marathi</a> or English.</p>.<p>While the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) gives the 'Kannada' medium option when filling out application forms for teachers' recruitment exams, the exam body doesn't extend the courtesy when it comes to the actual test.</p>.<p>Pro-Kannada organisations allege that many qualified candidates are failing due to the lack of question papers in Kannada, leading to a shortage of Kannada-medium teachers in the neighbouring state.</p>.<p>The issue has come to the forefront again after the MSCE recently issued a notification for the recruitment examination, which will be conducted on June 26, to hire 135 Kannada teachers. </p>.<p>Malikjan Shaikh, president of the Adarsha Kannada Balaga, said that Kannada-speaking candidates in Maharashtra are forced to take their exams in Marathi or English while Marathi-speaking candidates are provided question papers in their mother tongue in Karnataka. Moreover, there is the issue of passing the state Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which has only Marathi and English options for question papers.</p>.‘States should not engage in conflicts over language’.<p>"It is mandatory for all teachers in Maharashtra to clear the TET by 2027 as per the Supreme Court’s directive. However, the Maharashtra government is inflicting linguistic injustice upon minority Kannada-speaking teachers," he said.</p>.<p>Stating that protecting the interests of linguistic minorities is a constitutional duty of the state, Shaikh said that injustice will not be tolerated if the MSCE does not rectify the issue ahead of the exam.</p>.<p>It is feared that Maharashtra's linguistic policy will affect more than a thousand Kannada teachers already serving in the state as it is mandatory for all of them to clear the TET.</p>.<p>"I have been working as a Kannada teacher for the last 22 years. Teachers serving in schools as well as fresh candidates are finding it difficult to read Marathi question papers. Due to this, many of them have failed in exams," said Dinesh Chavan, a teacher at Babalad Zilla Parishad Primary Kannada Medium School in Akkalkot taluka of Solapur district.</p>.<p>With the careers of thousands of teachers at stake, there is a growing demand for the Karnataka government to intervene in the matter.</p>.Kannada-medium schools at the margins.<p>"If qualified teachers do not become available, there is a fear that Kannada medium schools in Maharashtra will close down in the near future. This will be a major blow to the Kannada culture and education in the border regions. If the government does not take a decision in time, a massive protest will be launched," Kannada Sahitya Parishat Maharashtra unit president Somashekhar Jamshetti said.</p>.<p>The Kannada Development Authority of the Karnataka government had written to Maharashtra education minister and education secretary, requesting the protection of interests of the Kannada language minority.</p>.<p>Moreover, in 2023, a delegation led by the MLA of Jath, Vikramsimha Sawant, met with the education secretary, who had assured that question papers would be provided in Kannada. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Kannada Development Authority Chairman Dr Purushottama Bilimale said the President of India is vested with powers to invoke Article 350B of the Constitution, which mandates appointing a language director to investigate all matters regarding safeguarding linguistic minorities. The official should report directly to the President to ensure the protection of educational and cultural interests of such communities, he added.</p>.<p>"Kannada language is facing problems in border areas due to the politics being played by leaders in both states. I have already written twice to the President, in 2025 and 2026, urging her to appoint a language officer, and have also brought it to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking his intervention. Still, the problem is not yet resolved," Dr Bilimale lamented.</p>