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Karachi attack: India trashes Pakistan's allegations

The attack left four paramilitary personnel dead and marked the city's first major terrorist strike since October 2024.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 12:18 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 12:18 IST
India NewsWorld newsPakistanTerror attackKarachiRandhir Jaiswal

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