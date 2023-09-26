Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Bengaluru bandh over Cauvery dispute largely peaceful; CWRC recommends releasing 3,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu

Here are the top news stories of the evening!
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 13:52 IST

Bengaluru bandh largely peaceful; educational institutions remain shut, buses see a dip in passenger flow

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Many of the regularly busy streets wore a desolate look on Tuesday morning.</p></div>

Many of the regularly busy streets wore a desolate look on Tuesday morning.

Credit: DH Photo

The bandh in Bengaluru on Tuesday largely remained peaceful as most of the residents stayed at home and schools and colleges remained shut. While public transport such as BMTC, Metro trains, some autos and cabs were seen plying as usual, passengers were few and far between. 

Read more

CWRC recommends releasing 3,000 cusecs of water daily to TN amid Bengaluru bandh over Cauvery issue

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Water being released to River Cauvery from KRS, in Srirangapatna, Mandya District. </p></div>

Water being released to River Cauvery from KRS, in Srirangapatna, Mandya District.

Credit: DH Photo

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), based on deliberations of a meeting held on Tuesday, recommended that Karnataka release 3,000 cusecs of water daily at Biligundlu starting from 8 am on September 28 upto October 15.

Read more

Modi is a certified liar: Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Pawan Khera.</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Pawan Khera.

Credit: PTI Photos

Congress on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “certified liar” for accusing it of being opposed to the Women’s Reservation Bill during a programme in Madhya Pradesh.

Read more

At least 30 students, mostly girls, injured in lathi-charge in Manipur's Imphal

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Police in Manipur.</p></div>

Police in Manipur.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

More than 30 students, mostly girls, were injured in Manipur’s Imphal Valley on Tuesday as the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths who were allegedly kidnapped in July, officials said.

Read more

Separate public washrooms, free sex reassignment surgeries: NHRC's Transgender welfare advisory to Centre, states

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Transgender persons participate in a walk organised by the Aadishiv Transgender Foundation, in Lucknow, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. </p></div>

Transgender persons participate in a walk organised by the Aadishiv Transgender Foundation, in Lucknow, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

PTI Photo

Loans at lower interest rates, separate washrooms in public places, providing a single trans child of a deceased government employee with a family pension as in the case of an unmarried daughter and free sex reassignment surgery are among a slew of measures suggested by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to the Union and state governments.

Read more

'Corruption, nepotism, scams': BJP's 104-page chargesheet against Congress govt in Chhattisgarh

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.</p></div>

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP on Tuesday released a 104-page chargesheet against the Congress government in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, alleging large-scale corruption, nepotism and scams under the Bhupesh Baghel dispensation.

Read more

Musk’s X is biggest outlet of Russia disinformation, EU says

<div class="paragraphs"><p>X logo.</p></div>

X logo.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

Elon Musk’s X was cited as the biggest outlet for peddlers of disinformation as the European Union urged Silicon Valley platforms to step up their vigilance to combat Russia’s “war of ideas.”

Read more

Dev Anand @100: A look at popular songs from evergreen star's many movies

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Film Heritage Foundation announces a two-day festival to celebrate Dev Anand's birth centenary.</p></div>

Film Heritage Foundation announces a two-day festival to celebrate Dev Anand's birth centenary.

Credit: PTI Photo

Dev Anand spent more than five decades playing the leading man in over 100 films, showcasing a range of personas, from being a lovestruck hero to a dotting brother.

Read more

(Published 26 September 2023, 13:52 IST)
