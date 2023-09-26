DH Evening Brief: Bengaluru bandh over Cauvery dispute largely peaceful; CWRC recommends releasing 3,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu

The bandh in Bengaluru on Tuesday largely remained peaceful as most of the residents stayed at home and schools and colleges remained shut. While public transport such as BMTC, Metro trains, some autos and cabs were seen plying as usual, passengers were few and far between.
The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), based on deliberations of a meeting held on Tuesday, recommended that Karnataka release 3,000 cusecs of water daily at Biligundlu starting from 8 am on September 28 upto October 15.
Congress on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “certified liar” for accusing it of being opposed to the Women’s Reservation Bill during a programme in Madhya Pradesh.
More than 30 students, mostly girls, were injured in Manipur’s Imphal Valley on Tuesday as the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths who were allegedly kidnapped in July, officials said.
Loans at lower interest rates, separate washrooms in public places, providing a single trans child of a deceased government employee with a family pension as in the case of an unmarried daughter and free sex reassignment surgery are among a slew of measures suggested by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to the Union and state governments.
The BJP on Tuesday released a 104-page chargesheet against the Congress government in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, alleging large-scale corruption, nepotism and scams under the Bhupesh Baghel dispensation.
Elon Musk’s X was cited as the biggest outlet for peddlers of disinformation as the European Union urged Silicon Valley platforms to step up their vigilance to combat Russia’s “war of ideas.”
Dev Anand spent more than five decades playing the leading man in over 100 films, showcasing a range of personas, from being a lovestruck hero to a dotting brother.
