Karnataka CM change reflects growing public anger against Congress misrule: PM Modi

<p>Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, claiming that the party's decision to change its chief minister in Karnataka reflected growing public resentment against the state government. Modi also alleged that, over the past 12 years, the Congress had repeatedly attempted to create "chaos and uncertainty" in its bid to return to power, but had failed each time.</p><p>The prime minister said this while addressing a public event in Surat after inaugurating the laying foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 18,772 crore.</p>.'Karnataka CM changed due to public anger': PM Modi targets Congress for keeping India dependent on other nations.<p>"For the past 12 years, Congress has been trying to create opportunities by spreading chaos and uncertainty... but the people of the country have repeatedly given them a fitting reply...people are fed up in states where Congress is in power... In Karnataka too, Congress had to replace its chief minister due to deep anger among the people," he said.</p><p>On June 3, D K Shivakumar replaced Siddaramaiah as Karnataka chief minister.</p><p>Modi also cited recent drubbing of Congress in the local elections in West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. He said all these elections gave clear indication that the "country doesn't want anarchy and uncertainty."</p><p>He said that in Himachal Pradesh, where Congress is in power, the party lost the local election. "The people of Himachal Pradesh are fed up with its misrule. Similarly, people in Haryana and Punjab also gave a clear message to Congress."</p><p>He also mentioned the West Bengal election result in which BJP defeated Trinamool Congress and said that results were widely discussed during his visit to five countries.</p>.<p>"India has moved far beyond negativity. This is a country of unlimited optimism. A country full of extraordinary aspirations," the prime minister said.</p><p>During his speech, the Modi also mentioned projects such as the Vadodara–Mumbai Expressway, Dedicated Freight Corridor, and Bullet Train, which he said, "reflected the priority of India."</p><p>"Today a major section of the Vadodara–Mumbai Expressway has been inaugurated. This will provide better connectivity between two major industrial and trade centers of the country," he said.</p><p>He also mentioned this visit to the Hazira facility of Larsen & Toubro. He mentioned, "What self-reliant India means is clearly visible in Hazira. Hazira today is not just an industrial area. It has become an ecosystem where there is energy, steel, defense production, ports, and global trade."</p>