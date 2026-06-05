Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Karnataka CM change reflects growing public anger against Congress misrule: PM Modi

Modi also alleged that, over the past 12 years, the Congress had repeatedly attempted to create 'chaos and uncertainty' in its bid to return to power, but had failed each time.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 18:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 18:40 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsGujaratKarnatakaIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us