Karnataka HC Chief Justice appointed as Supreme Court judge

After the appointment, the Supreme Court has reached its sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

On January 19, the five-judge Collegium led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud picked up name of Justice Varale, the senior-most Judge belonging to a Scheduled Caste, to fill up the vacancy created upon the retirement of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on December 25, 2023.

Justice Varale, originally from the Bombay High Court, is the only Chief Justice belonging to a Scheduled Caste among the Chief Justices of High Courts across the country.

He stood at serial number six in the combined all India seniority of High Court Judges.

Justice Varale was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Bombay on July 18, 2008. He was elevated as Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka on October 15, 2022.

Before his elevation as a judge of the High Court, he practised at the Bar for over 23 years in civil, criminal, labour and administrative law matters in District and Sessions Court and in Constitutional matters at the High Court Bench at Aurangabad.