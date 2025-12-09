<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> cadre IAS officer of the 2001 batch, Darpan Jain, will serve as the chief negotiator from the Indian side to negotiate the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trade">trade</a> deal with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a>.</p><p>Jain, currently serving as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, earlier played a key role in several bilateral trade negotiations with multiple countries.</p><p>Talks between the two countries are scheduled for December 10 and 11, focusing on all trade-related issues as both nations work to advance the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).</p><p>Earlier, Rajesh Agrawal was serving as the Chief Negotiator, but he has now been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce.</p><p>As Commerce Secretary, he will supervise the negotiations.</p>.US, India to hold trade talks on December 10-11.<p>A delegation from the office of the US Trade Representative, led by Deputy US Trade Representative Ambassador Rick Switzer, will visit India from December 9 to 11, 2025.</p><p>Both the Indian and US sides are looking forward to make “strong progress” toward addressing the issue of tariffs.</p><p>At present, the US has imposed a total of 50 per cent tariffs on imports from India, with 25 per cent of these constituting reciprocal tariffs and another 25 per cent being imposed as a penalty for India’s imports of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russian-oil">Russian oil</a>.</p><p>Union Commerce Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal</a> recently said the trade talks are progressing well and he was hopeful that the first tranche of the BTA, dealing with tariffs, would be concluded soon.</p>