Karnataka minister calls for 90:10 Centre-state funding for VB-G RAM G scheme

<p>New Delhi: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Monday urged the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/centre">Centre </a>to revise the funding pattern for the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) — VB-G RAM G — to 90:10 (Centre:State), similar to MGNREGS, instead of the proposed 60:40 ratio.</p><p>Speaking at the two-day conference titled "Gramodaya Se Rashtrodaya" at Pusa Campus, Khandre said the current 60 per cent share for states would put a heavy financial burden on them, suggesting that the scheme should guarantee work to the poor for all 365 days in a year.</p><p>Khandre informed the Centre that Karnataka is fully prepared to implement the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vb-g-ram-g">VB-G RAM G </a>scheme from July 1 and proposed renaming it "Mahatma Gandhi VBGRAMJI" as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.</p>.'Assault on fragile fabric of federalism': Congress slams govt on VB G RAM G.<p>He also requested the early release of Rs 2,186 crore due to the state under the 15th Finance Commission.</p><p>Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced at the conference that the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) will replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and be implemented across the country from July 1.</p><p>An interim approval of Rs 95,682 crore has already been granted for the new programme. Chouhan urged all states to complete the necessary procedural formalities at the earliest for a smooth nationwide rollout.</p>