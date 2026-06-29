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Karnataka minister calls for 90:10 Centre-state funding for VB-G RAM G scheme

Khandre informed the Centre that Karnataka is fully prepared to implement the VB-G RAM G scheme from July 1 and proposed renaming it "Mahatma Gandhi VBGRAMJI" as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 16:16 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 16:16 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMNREGARural Employement Guarantee SchemeEshwar Khandre

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