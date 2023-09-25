Karnataka serves most expensive alcohol in country; Goa cheapest

It is no joke when people say they go to Goa just for drinking because compared to the rest of India, Goa has the lowest tax rates on its liquor.

According to an analysis by The International Spirits and Wines Association of India for The Times of India, a bottle of spirit (non-beer) that would cost Rs 100 in Goa can cost as high as Rs 513 in Karnataka.

As per the report, while the tax levied on liquor in Goa is 49 per cent of the MRP, in Karnataka it is 83 per cent, followed by 71 per cent in Maharashtra, 69 per cent in Rajasthan, 68 per cent in Telangana, 66 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 62 per cent in Delhi. This is because unlike most of the goods, alcohol does not fall under the category of Goods and Services Tax(GST), resulting in multiple tax rates across India. The huge difference in taxes is also one of the reasons that the publication has attributed to smuggling of alcohol in states.