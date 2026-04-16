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Karnataka to get 42 seats in Lok Sabha: Amit Shah addresses fear over southern states' shares amid delimitation row

The home minister assured the people of Tamil Nadu that seats or share for their state will also not be lost.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 13:26 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 13:26 IST
India NewsAmit ShahLok SabhaIndia Politicsdelimitation

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