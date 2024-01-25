1,000 PSIs to be recruited, says Karnataka minister Parameshwara

The state government will recruit over 1,000 police sub-inspectors in the next two years, Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the government conducted the recruitment exam for 545 sub-inspectors’ posts. In the next phase, Parameshwara said 403 sub-inspectors will be recruited. “We’re planning to hold the next recruitment examination through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA),” he said.
After this, the government plans to recruit 660 sub-inspectors. “A notification will be issued. The Finance department has already cleared it. The recruitment will happen in a phased manner. Recruitment for all these posts will be completed in the next two years,” Parameshwara said.
Parameshwara said Tuesday’s recruitment exam for 545 sub-inspectors’ posts was uneventful. “It wasn’t possible for anybody to bring a Bluetooth device. Nobody even tried,” he said, adding that evaluation will be completed soon.
Cutting-edge science centre at Madikeri
The government will establish a “cutting edge” sub-regional science centre and planetarium at an estimated cost of Rs 12.26 crore at Madikeri, Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju said on Wednesday.
CM Siddaramaiah will lay the foundation stone for this “landmark project” on Thursday, Boseraju said. The centre is coming up on three acres of pristine land in Karnangeri village of Madikeri. The facility will feature an 8-meter dome for the construction of the planetarium.
“Madikeri’s unique advantage of minimal light disturbance at night makes it an ideal location for observing stars and planets,” Boseraju said, adding that the government aims to establish science centres and planetariums across districts.