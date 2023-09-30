1 killed, 2 injured after SUV hits a parked tipper in Mangaluru

A man died, while two co-passengers suffered injuries in an accident that took place in Mangaluru's Surathkal on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarwal said the deceased Arjun was a car driver, while identifying those injured as Mohammed Fizan and Aniridh Nair.

The mishap occurred when the SUV driven by Arjun rammed at the tipper lorry that was parked on NH 66 at Hosabettu. The impact of the collision was such that the driver of the SUV died on the spot. The vehicle was completely damaged.

The Commissioner also said that Arjun had been driving the car in a reckless manner from Mangaluru towards Surathkal at around 3.30 am.

The Mangaluru North Traffic Police has registered a case under IPC Sections 279, 337, 338, 283, 304(A), and Section 184 of Motor Vehicle Act.