10 arrested by Chikkamagaluru police in connection with pushing 2 minor girls into flesh trade

A total of 10 persons including four people who allegedly pushed two minor girls into flesh trade were arrested by Chikkamagaluru police.
The minor girls were allegedly raped by several men in Hassan and cases have been filed against the accused under POCSO act.
A man was earlier arrested by Shivamogga police after he was found with a minor girl. A case was registered against him under POCSO act and the 16-year-old girl was handed over to Balamandira in Chikkamagaluru.
The girl had somehow managed to escape along with another 14-year-old girl from the Balamandira.
Incidentally, both the girls came into the contact of a pimp who had allegedly sent them to another pimp in Hassan.
As per the allegation, the two minor girls were sexually assaulted by several men in Hassan.
After the incident, the girls boarded a bus to go to Bengaluru and later to Dharmasthala.
Following a missing compliant filed by the personnel at Chikkamagaluru Balamandira, both the girls were rescued and brought back to Chikkamagaluru.
During the probe, the two minor girls accused that they were being forcefully pushed into flesh trade.
Ten persons - a couple from Chikkamagaluru, another couple from Hassan who were were accused of running the prostitution racket and six men who are accused of sexually assaulting the girls, have been arrested, the police said.
Cases have been filed against two more accused and a team has been formed to nab them, senior police officials said.
Meanwhile, the Head of Balamandira has served notices to the security personnel asking them to furnish an explanation for their mistake which had led to the escape of minor girls from the Balamandira.