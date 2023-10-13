10 arrested by Chikkamagaluru police in connection with pushing 2 minor girls into flesh trade

A total of 10 persons including four people who allegedly pushed two minor girls into flesh trade were arrested by Chikkamagaluru police.

The minor girls were allegedly raped by several men in Hassan and cases have been filed against the accused under POCSO act.

A man was earlier arrested by Shivamogga police after he was found with a minor girl. A case was registered against him under POCSO act and the 16-year-old girl was handed over to Balamandira in Chikkamagaluru.

The girl had somehow managed to escape along with another 14-year-old girl from the Balamandira.

Incidentally, both the girls came into the contact of a pimp who had allegedly sent them to another pimp in Hassan.

As per the allegation, the two minor girls were sexually assaulted by several men in Hassan.