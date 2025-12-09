<p>Udupi: Ten Bangladeshi nationals who had allegedly entered India illegally and stayed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi</a> with forged identity documents were convicted and sentenced to two years of imprisonment by the Principal Senior Civil Judge and CJM Court, Udupi, on December 8. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the accused.</p><p>The case dates back to October 11, 2024, when PSI Praveen Kumar R of Malpe police station, along with his staff, noticed seven individuals acting suspiciously near the Vadabhandeshwara bus stand in Malpe. </p><p>Upon questioning, the men failed to produce valid documents permitting their stay in India. Police investigations revealed that the group had created fake Aadhaar cards and had entered India illegally from Bangladesh, reportedly staying in Hoode, Paduthonse village in Udupi.</p><p>Following their detention, a case was registered at Malpe police station for offences under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Foreigners Act, and the Aadhaar Act. </p>.10 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants escape from Tripura detention centre.<p>During the investigation led by the Malpe Circle Police Inspector, three more illegal immigrants were traced, bringing the total number of accused to 10.</p><p>The individuals charged were identified as Hakeem Ali, Sujon SK alias Farooq, Ismail SK alias Mohammed Ismail Haque, Kareem SK alias Abdul Kareem, Salaam SK alias Mohammad Abdul Azeez, Rajikul SK, Mohammed Sojib alias Mohammad Allan Ali, Rimool alias Abdul Rehman, Mohammed Imam Sheikh, and Mohammed Jahangir Alam.</p><p>After completing the investigation, police submitted the charge sheet to the court, which has now delivered its judgment, awarding two years of imprisonment and monetary penalties to all ten accused for illegal entry, forgery, and associated offences. </p>